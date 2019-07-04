An adventurous 77-year-old grandfather jumped from an aircraft 4,200 metres above Sicily on Sunday, finally fulfilling a longstanding wish to try skydiving.

Frans A. Attard enjoyed freefalling for 60 seconds before making a beautifully controlled landing with his tandem instructor Peppe Di Silvestro at the Sicilian Sunflyers Sports Parachuting Club landing zone.

Mr Attard is best known in Malta for his street atlas of Malta “The mAZe”, and as the author translator into the Maltese language of the much loved “Milly, Molly” series of children’s educational books.

“Sports parachuting was something I always wanted to do, and I planned this jump in Sicily without telling my wife or family so that no one would want to talk me out of it and not to cause any headaches!" he said.

"It was a thrilling 15 minutes climb as the aircraft flew to the drop zone, and with each second until the door flew open for the jump my adrenalin pumped higher and higher. The moments of jumping out the door, falling, and the immediate rush of noise as the air whizzed past my ears literally took my breath away. It is without any doubt the most exciting thing I’ve ever done!"

He said that the contrast after the parachute opened was amazing.

"I had no sensation at all of the parachute high above me, or of my instructor right behind me, it was like taking a walk alone, silently through the air. I’d happily recommend jumping out of a plane to anyone just to experience those moments of silence floating high above the tiny fields and enjoying seeing the curvature of this beautiful earth.”

Video and picture: Frans A. Attard | Sunflyers Sports Parachuting

An earlier version of this article misstated the height of the jump as 1,250 metres.