A Maltese man in Poland helping Ukrainian refugees was among those who vented their frustration about Britain's much-criticised visa process.

In an interview on Sky News, the man, who was not identified said: "I had a dear friend in Ukraine who can't get help. He's conscripted at the border, so I said I'll get your family out, I offered my home, I offered my finances, I campaigned for a sponsorship scheme... but here they are - are they being accepted?"

Britain said on Thursday it is to simplify its much-criticised visa process for refugees fleeing Russia's war in Ukraine from next week.

The British government said on Thursday: "From Tuesday, I can announce that Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a visa application centre to give their biometrics before they come to the UK," Home Secretary Priti Patel told parliament.

Patel said that she had received "assurances on security matters" which enabled her to make changes to the Ukrainian family scheme.

"Instead, once their application has been considered and appropriate checks completed, they will receive direct notification that they're eligible for the scheme and can come to the UK."

Patel and her department have been accused of forcing Ukrainian refugees to jump through hoops to secure visas to travel to the UK.

Hundreds have travelled to the Channel port of Calais in the hope of crossing to join family in Britain, only to be turned away because of a lack of travel documents.

"Ukrainians with passports will be able to get permission to come here fully online from wherever they are and will be able to give their biometrics once in Britain," Patel told parliament.

"This will mean that visa application centres across Europe can focus their efforts on helping Ukrainians without passports."

The announcement came the day after Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens said reports of "chaos and confusion" mirrored complaints previously received about the under-fire Home Office.

He called for "unnecessary delays and bureaucracy" to be removed, and for the process to be better-resourced, made more efficient and transparent.

Leaders of Christian denominations in London on Wednesday also issued a joint appeal, expressing concern at Europe's "greatest humanitarian crisis" since World War II.

"How can mothers with young children, the elderly and the disabled, who have travelled a thousand miles, be expected to complete online application forms in a language foreign to them?" they said.

"Times of war require swift action and flexibility, the easing of normal procedures, and the removal of complex bureaucratic obstacles that can easily turn hope into despair and resignation."