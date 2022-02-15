Maltese off-roaders in Sicily were rescued after their vehicles got stuck in sludge in the woods of a mountain range at the weekend.

The rescue operation was carried out by local off-roader enthusiasts, who received a distress signal and scrambled to intervene.

The operation started in daylight and carried on in the dark, according to footage uploaded on You Tube two days ago.

It shows the Maltese vehicles jammed in the snow and mud in the Alcara li Fusi area, located on the Nebrodi slopes that run along the northeast of Sicily, and the recsuers with shovels in hand, guiding the operation.

A four wheel drive is seen struggling to dislodge itself from the sludge and a cable is used to drag a vehicle to safety.

According to the online news portal, Nebrodi News, the “misadventure” unfolded in Portella Scafi when three Land Rovers, driven by Maltese tourists, ventured into “inaccessible territory, which was unknown to them”.

They had to contend with bad road conditions due to mud caused by rainfall, as well as the snow, the site reported, describing the Maltese “explorers” as being “swamped”.

Despite having the required equipment, including mud tires, the group had to raise the alarm and request assistance.

This was activated by the devices on their vehicles, reaching a local call centre and also the Land Rover club, attracting the attention of off-road enthusiasts from Le Aquile di Alcara Club 4x4.

The two Alcaresi, who intercepted the SOS launched by the Maltese, were familiar with the area and accustomed to the “extreme conditions”.

Once rescued, the Maltese recached Alcara “hungry and tired”, but after fuelling up on some Sicialin fare, they headed off to Enna, Nebrodi News said.