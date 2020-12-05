Manchester City climbed into the Premier League’s top four on Saturday, easing past Fulham 2-0 as fans prepared to return to the English top-flight for the first time in nine months.
Pep Guardiola’s team have had a patchy start to the season but are now just three points behind leaders Tottenham after a dominant display at the Etihad.
