A man was filmed trying to kick down the doors of homes in a Valletta street after water was allegedly thrown on a group in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The footage, which was shared on social media, was reportedly shot in Strait Street at around 1.40 am on Thursday and shows two men and two women causing a commotion in the street.

It shows the group walking down the steps of Strait Street as they scream, curse and challenge an unknown person to come down and face them.

As the camera pans, it shows that some of the flagstones on the street also appear to be wet.

Video: Facebook. Editing: Karl Andrew Micallef

One man, dressed in white, screams for someone to come down so that he can “show them what he’s made of” before taking a running start to kick the door.

As the rest of the group joins in the litany of swears and slurs, the man takes a few steps down the street and runs to kick in another door.

This prompts his companions to tell him that it wasn’t the right door, to which he replies: “I don’t care”.

The man takes a stab at kicking another door down, later shouting up to the balcony “we will meet one day, my friend, we will meet” in a vaguely threatening promise of a fight.

Right before the group appears to be giving up on their crusade to get someone to come outside and fight them, one woman turns around and screams “Throwing water? You’re throwing water? Come down and I'll show you what a bully I can be.”

“We’re just having a good time but this ***** is throwing water,” the other woman is heard saying.

This is the second documented incident where it appears that Valletta residents have taken matters to address rowdy bar patrons into their own hands and thrown water at people who are being loud in public late at night.

Last year, a new law permitted music to be played outdoors in Valletta until 1am, despite residents' complaints and fears that the change would transform the UNESCO World Heritage city into an entertainment hub.

In May, Valletta Deputy Mayor Ray Azzopardi told his irate constituents on Facebook that they should deal with the problem of loud bar patrons by throwing a bucket of water at them.

Later in May, crowds enjoying a group of buskers holding an impromptu concert on Strait Street found themselves drenched after water was thrown at them from a balcony window.