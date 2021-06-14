Police are investigating a video that shows a man being savagely beaten by a group of aggressors in the middle of a main road.

A police spokesman said that on Sunday afternoon officers had received a report of an argument that began on Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunieri, in Buġibba which had turned into a violent brawl.

Video footage of the incident, sent to Times of Malta, shows a group of three men violently assault a man as he lay on the floor, while a fourth watches on.

In the video, the aggressors are heard shouting at the victim who is crouched on the tarmac on the main road in Buġibba.

One man in a motorcycle helmet is seen repeatedly striking the victim with a makeshift weapon, while another kicks him.

The police spokesman said that officers went on-site as soon as the incident was reported.

There, they found a Ukrainian man who had suffered injuries.

The man refused medical attention when an ambulance was offered to him, the police said.

The spokesman said the police were investigating the incident.