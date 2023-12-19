Police are investigating a case of arson after a man was caught on camera setting fire to recycling bins in Paola early on Tuesday morning.

The man was seen in Triq Fr Charles Plater around 4.20am walking up to a series of iBiNs used to recycle metals, paper and glass.

After reaching into his pocket for what looks like a lighter, the man walks away, leaving a growing blaze behind him.

Just over 40 minutes later, footage shows multiple bins on fire.

Police received a report about the blaze later in the morning.

An investigation has been opened and the man in the video remains unidentified.

GreenPak COOP, the organisation responsible for iBiNs, posted the footage of the incident to Facebook sharing their shock.

“Early this morning, an unknown person burned to the ground an iBiN site,” it wrote under the footage. The post also asked readers to contact the police with any related information.