Manchester United Ambassadors Bryan Robson and Denis Irwin flew to Malta this summer to take part in a promotional campaign by VisitMalta during which they saw for themselves just what the Maltese Islands have to offer, and why there is always more to explore.
What started off as a normal trip turned into quite an adventure as the two legends were challenged to tasks set by Manchester United players: Paul Pogba, Brandon Williams and Lee Grant.
In the first episode, the legends try their luck at water sports in Comino, before further episodes in the four-part series see them trying their hand at glass-blowing in Mdina, and cooking at the Maritime Museum, but not before checking out some sights in Valletta, stopping for a quick Maltese delicacy, and even exploring the Malta National Aquarium.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us