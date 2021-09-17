Manchester United Ambassadors Bryan Robson and Denis Irwin flew to Malta this summer to take part in a promotional campaign by VisitMalta during which they saw for themselves just what the Maltese Islands have to offer, and why there is always more to explore.

What started off as a normal trip turned into quite an adventure as the two legends were challenged to tasks set by Manchester United players: Paul Pogba, Brandon Williams and Lee Grant.

In the first episode, the legends try their luck at water sports in Comino, before further episodes in the four-part series see them trying their hand at glass-blowing in Mdina, and cooking at the Maritime Museum, but not before checking out some sights in Valletta, stopping for a quick Maltese delicacy, and even exploring the Malta National Aquarium.

