Kick-off in Sunday’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool was delayed after fans invaded Old Trafford as part of a protest against United’s owners, the Glazer family.

Hundreds of fans managed to make their way into the ground and onto the pitch, chanting “we want Glazers out.”

Large numbers of supporters had also gathered outside the stadium, on the day Manchester City could be crowned Premier League champions if United lose.

The match had been due to start at 1630 local time (1530GMT), but the Premier League confirmed the game has been delayed until further notice.

