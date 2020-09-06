MALTA 1

Nwoko 15

LATVIA 1

Guillaumier 25og

Devis Mangia picked up his first point as Malta national coach after seeing his charges hold Latvia to a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium.

After suffering a last-gasp defeat to the Faroes Islands in their opening UEFA Nations League match, Mangia had said that he was curious to see the response of his players against arguably the strongest team in the group.

