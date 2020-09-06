Devis Mangia has made it clear that Malta will not change its approach of playing positive football when the national team takes on Latvia in their second UEFA Nations League match at the National Stadium tonight (kick-off: 8.45pm).

On Thursday, the national team suffered a heart-breaking defeat to the Faroe Islands in Torshavn as two goals in the last four minutes condemned the team to a 3-2 upset.

