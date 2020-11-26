A hearse bearing the flag-draped coffin of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona rolled through the center of Buenos Aires Thursday as thousands of fans bade him a final farewell.

Amid blaring sirens and surrounded by motorcycle police outriders, the funeral cortege swept quickly through the streets around the presidential palace, where thousands of fans had filed past Maradona’s coffin since early morning.

