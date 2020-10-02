Maria Farrugia was one of Sunderland Ladies’ protagonists as she scored a wonder goal to help the Black Cats defeat rivals Middlesbrough in their third-tier fixture, on Thursday.

The Tees-Wear derby was hosted at Sunderland’s main stadium, the Stadium of Light, where the men’s side play their League Two fixtures. It was the second time that Farrugia graced the grass of this field having faced the other local rivals, Newcastle, last season.

