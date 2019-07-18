Oh Brother! Miami's Brian Moran made his Major League Baseball debut Thursday -- and struck out his brother Colin in the Marlins' 10-7 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

It was a rare, if not unprecedented, case of a brotherly backyard rivalry coming to the big leagues.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time since at least 1900 that a player faced his brother in a pitcher-v-batter scenario in his Major League debut.

The Marlins trailed 5-2 when Brian entered the game in the fourth inning.

After inducing a ground out from Bryan Reynolds he squared up against younger brother Colin, the Pirates third baseman who had two doubles in his first two at-bats.

Brian fell behind 3-1 in the count before he struck out Colin looking on a slider.

"I can’t dream up a cooler way to get your first strikeout," Brian said.

It was an emotional big-league debut for 30-year-old Brian Moran, who was selected by the Mariners in the 2009 draft and in the decade since has pitched in the minor leagues, had Tommy John elbow surgery and tried dream of making the major leagues alive.

"I'm just excited to be here, do the best I can and see where it falls," he said before the game, where his parents Bill and Diane were in the stands. "I'm excited and I appreciate the opportunity from the organization."

After striking out his brother, Moran hit Josh Bell with a pitch to send him to first base, but he got Melky Cabrera to fly out to complete his only inning of work.

The Marlins rallied with four runs in the fifth inning and Brian Moran was credited with the eventual win.

"It all working out that way was unbelievable," Brian said. "It fell into that storybook situation that you can't draw up."