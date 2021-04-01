Archbishop Charles Scicluna is leading Maundy Thursday Chrism Mass as Holy Week liturgical celebrations approach their highlight.

The Chrism Mass is a celebration of the institution of the priesthood with Jesus' words at the Last Supper, "Do this in memory of me."

During the Mass, those present are called to renew their baptismal promises and priests reaffirm their ministry by renewing the promises made at their ordination.

Attendance at this year's celebration has been restricted because of COVID-19.

Follow proceedings below. Mass of the Lord’s Supper, which traditionally features the washing of feet, will be held at 6pm.