A postman filmed pulling leaflets out of letterboxes and scattering them on a street will face disciplinary action, Maltapost has said.

The video was taken by a resident of St Rita Street and uploaded by mayor Josef Azzopardi's private Facebook page. He has since removed it.

"Watching this video, makes me angry. I cannot understand how in this day and age people can still be so irresponsible, mayor Josef Azzopardi told Times of Malta.

"I won’t tolerate such behaviour and tomorrow morning I will be informing the relevant authorities about this matter.

"We are doing our best to keep Marsa as tidy as possible while people like this postman are hindering us from doing it. Having said that my council will keep working hard to maintain tidiness in our locality. Actions of this kind will not stop our determination for a cleaner environment."

A spokesman for Maltapost said the postman would be disciplined.

"In cases such as these our employees have to face a disciplinary board," said Joseph Camilleri, head of communications for MaltaPost.