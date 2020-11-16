Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring with a fight in Tokyo in February 2021, organisers said Monday, but who he will fight and under what rules was left unclear.
The retired ex-champ had already dropped hints about the fight, which follows a widely ridiculed 2018 “exhibition” match against a Japanese kickboxer, but organisers offered more details on Monday.
