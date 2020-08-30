The Malta FA submitted a medical protocol last week for approval to the health authorities in a bid to restart national competitions next month in a safe environment. Valhmor Camilleri spoke to Dr Kirill Micallef Stafrace, the Head of Medical Division, who gave an insight on the precautions to be taken when domestic football returns…

The Malta Football Association presented the new medical protocol during last week’s Executive Committee ahead of the start of the Premier League and the Challenge League which kick off on September 18.

