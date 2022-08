The smallest state in the EU has a rich heritage. Malta has renovated its beautiful capital, Valletta, at great expense. Here we meet the architect Konrad Buhagiar who played a major role in the capital’s revival. But the island nation also has a dark side: the refugee crisis has resulted in many drowned at sea trying to reach Malta, the gateway to Europe.

