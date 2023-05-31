A street fight involving at least eight people, two cars and multiple weapons broke out in Santa Venera in front of two young children on Tuesday night.

The brawl happened at around 10.30pm along a stretch of Canon Road and was caught on camera.

Dramatic footage obtained by Times of Malta shows a car that appears to attempt to run over people on the street and later rams into another vehicle.

At least one knife and what appears to be a wrench are used in the fight in the residential street.

Video footage from two cameras obtained by Times of Malta shows the fight as it happened. Editing: Karl Andrew Micallef.

Residents living in the area say there are regular fights and disturbances.

"A street brawl breaks out around two times a month around here," one resident said.

Another added: "We are becoming increasingly uncomfortable in our own homes at night."

According to the footage, the fight began at around 10.35pm when a Volkswagen drove down Canon Road towards Ħamrun, watched by a man on a pavement, holding what appears to be a wrench.

The man, the car driver and a passenger began to fight on the road stopped by the side of the road, the driver came out and an altercation broke out on the road between the two men and a third passenger.

The fight appeared to break up a few seconds later as the driver returned to the car.

But at that moment, two other men came running out of a building, one of whom appears to have been holding a long knife.

One man is seen carrying a knife before getting involved in the fight.

The other man initially came out of the building empty-handed but returned with a long weapon and both of them ran towards the car.

One of the men carrying a weapon before getting involved in the fight.

At this stage, the driver fled in his car. He continued driving towards Ħamrun but stopped where the street is closed for road works, turned around and accelerated towards the group, swerving towards them, as if to run them over.

The men in the street ran to catch up with him and begin hitting the car and opening the door as the driver attempts to drive away.

That is when a second car - a Honda - appeared on the scene. Another man jumped out of the passenger window of the moving Honda and attempts to join the fight, but the Volkwagen reversed and rammed the front of the Honda pushing it further backward.

The Volkswagen car rams into the Honda behind it.

As the Volkswagen reversed onto the Honda, the men on the street surrounded the Volkswagen and continue to kick it, hitting it with long objects and opening its doors and slamming them shut multiple times.

As all of this is happening, a woman and two very young children come out of the building - out of the same door from which the two men had emerged with weapons earlier.

A child watches on, on the left of the street, while the fight takes place.

One of the children - a girl - clings on to the clothes of the woman as she looks on at the fight. The other toddler - a boy - comes out of the door appearing to mimic the fighting men.

The Volkswagen then flees the scene and the men on the street walk around the Honda to inspect the damages before everything calms down and everyone walks away.

Police arrived on site around five minutes later but they found nobody on the street. They walked around with torches and inspect the area before they left.

Questions have been sent to the police.