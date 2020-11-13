Argentina had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier at La Bombonera on Thursday, and Lionel Messi had what might have been a winning goal disallowed in the second half.

A Nicolas Gonzalez goal brought Argentina back level after Angel Romero’s penalty put Paraguay in front at the home of Boca Juniors, where fans were absent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

