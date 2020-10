Every year, 400,000 people from Central America traverse Mexico, a journey of some 2,500 kilometres, to try to pass into the USA illegally. The quickest way to get there is by hitching a ride on the roof of what the migrants have nicknamed ‘La Bestia’ (the beast), a freight train running through desert and jungle, right up to the US border.

