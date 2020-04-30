The Malta Football Association is celebrating its 120 years old.

On Wednesday, the local governing body of football, hosted an online show with the participation of present and former players who have played a prominent role in the history of Maltese football.

The players were Joe Cini, a member of the Malta team that played against Austria in the national team’s first official match in 1957, former Malta captains Raymond Vella and Gilbert Agius, Michael Mifsud, the country’s most capped player and all-time leading scorer, and Dorianne Theuma, the first female player to reach 100 caps for the national team.

The second and third parts of the discussions feature Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo, Times of Malta journalist Gianluca Lia, veteran journalist Henry Brincat as well as President Emeritus George Abela, who served as Malta FA President between 1982 and 1992.