Matthew Paris, vice president of the Malta Football Association (MFA) sees the BOV ePremier League project as the perfect platform to boost the local game.

The 2019/2020 season is the inaugural edition of the ePremier League - a tournament which has attracted the interest of numerous gamers, giving them the opportunity to represent all 14 clubs of the BOV Premier League.

"The primary idea is that gaming could be a tool that helps us boost our football movement," Paris told Times of Malta.

"The 90-minute football game is extending itself to the ePremier League as the same weekend fixtures are being also played virtually during the week, creating more interest into the duels between the respective teams.

We are pleased with the feedback we have from this project as it is attracting interest not only from gamers fans but also from the general public."