The Malta Football Association’s plans to invest in new sports facilities and improve existing ones were presented to Dr Clifton Grima, the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sports and Voluntary Organisations during a meeting at the Centenary Hall yesterday.

Bjorn Vassallo, the Malta FA president, and Dr Grima discussed the positive collaboration between the government and the association to modernise football facilities in the country, including the replacement of the clubs’ artificial pitches.

