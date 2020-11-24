Malta’s all-time leading scorer Michael Mifsud will be the first guest of Sports Talk, a new production by sportsdesk.com.mt and the Times of Malta, that will be launched on Wednesday.

Sports Talk is a new initiative from the Times of Malta Sportsdesk that will include interviews with various protagonists. It will also delve into the most talked about issues in Maltese sport.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The first edition features Malta’s record goalscorer Michael Mifsud who played his final match with the national team earlier this month in a 3-1 win over Liechtenstein.

The former Kaiserslautern, Lillestroem and Coventry City striker speaks about his best moments in his career as a national team player, from his first goal in the Red shirt as well as some memorable results attained, including the 1-0 win over Armenia in Yerevan in 2013.

Mifsud also analyses the development made by the current national team under coach Devis Mangia.

The Sirens forward also speaks about his future once he decides to hang up his boots.

So make sure you don’t miss the first edition of Sports Talk on Wednesday.