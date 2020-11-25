Michael Mifsud has confirmed that he is open to remain involved with the Malta national team once he decides to hang up his boots.
The Malta striker took part in an in-depth interview on the first episode of Sports Talk, a new production of the Times of Malta Sports Desk, during which he spoke about several highlights of his international career with the national team.
