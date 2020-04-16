Video: Jonathan Borg

Migrants at the Ħal Far detention centre banged against their windows and chanted "freedom! freedom!" in a protest within the Armed Forces' barracks on Thursday afternoon.

At around 1.30pm the migrants could be seen waving clothes and making sounds against the barriers as well as chanting the word 'freedom'.

Sources estimate that around 1000 migrants currently reside at the centre.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Ħal Far detention centre is not currently under quarantine due to COVID-19, however all of it's residents had been tested for the virus, all of which have resulted negative.

A spokesperson for the Police said that police assistance was requested at the barracks, where district police as well as officers from the rapid intervention unit joined the soldiers.

A medical team on a mobile medical unit was also present on site.

No one was injured.