Electromobility is conquering city traffic. And the new Mini Cooper SE (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined electricity consumption: 16.8 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) will finally allow the driving fun so typical of the brand to be experienced with local zero-emission mobility in urban environments.

The driving fun offered in the new Mini Cooper SE is absolutely unique, delivered by an electric motor packing 135 kW/184 hp and generating spontaneous development of power.

It can accelerate from zero to 60 km/h in 3.9 seconds and sprints to 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. And there’s no delay when the high-voltage battery is being charged up. The charger for the new Cooper SE allows direct-current quick-charging stations to be used along with a refresher of the energy reserves with power of up to 50 kW.

This means that the high-voltage battery can be charged to 80 per cent of total capacity within just 35 minutes.