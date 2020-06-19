Ministers Ian Borg and Julia Farrugia Portelli refused to say whether they are interested in running for the post of deputy leader of the Labour Party, insisting they were focusing on their ministerial duties.

Times of Malta sought their comments in the wake of the resignation of former economy minister Chris Cardona, who stepped down after being named in court in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Cardona has denied any involvement in the murder.

A general conference to elect a new deputy leader for party affairs will be held in the second week of July.

On Friday Borg and Farrugia Portelli refused to say whether they would be contesting the role.

“On Monday we have a meeting of the executive where we will be discussing the way forward. I am a very busy minister and will serve wherever the party, the leader and the country need me,” Borg said.

Times of Malta is informed that Borg has expressed interest in contesting the role and already has a strong support base within the party.

Manwhile, Farrugia Portelli, the government’s only female minister, insisted her focus was on her tourism portfolio.

“My absolute priority is the tourism sector and once again welcoming thousands of tourists to Malta."

Both ministers may end up being unable to contest the post, should rumours of a rule change come to fruition.

Party insiders have told Times of Malta that Robert Abela, prime minister and Labour leader, is considering changing the election rules, possibly banning MPs from the deputy leadership race.

Ministers back idea of banning sitting MPs from race

Both Borg and Farrugia Portelli said they believed the suggestion to ban sitting MPs from the deputy leadership race was a good idea.

“I had been the person who nominated lawyer and now-magistrate Toni Abela in 2008 so that the deputy leader for party affairs could be someone who focuses on the party and who does not contest general elections,” Borg said.

Farrugia Portelli said she backed the idea because that way, the deputy leader could focus more on the role.

If the rules are changed and MPs are banned from the position, current party president Daniel Micallef is already being touted as a potential favourite to take up the post.

On this, Borg said that he would support “anyone who is elected”.