MMA world lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his shock retirement from the sport on Saturday after revealing he “promised his mother” that his clash with Justin Gaethje would be his last fight.

The Russian, who won by a second-round technical knockout, was fighting for the first time since the death of his father and coach Abdulmanap in July.

