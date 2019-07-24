Exploring theatrical venues, from the Ancient Greek Theatres at Delphi and Athens, to Shakespeare's Globe in London and Wagner's Opera House in Bayreuth.
Enlarge the video to full screen for the best viewing experience.
Exploring theatrical venues, from the Ancient Greek Theatres at Delphi and Athens, to Shakespeare's Globe in London and Wagner's Opera House in Bayreuth.
Enlarge the video to full screen for the best viewing experience.
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.