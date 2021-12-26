Updated 8pm

More than €4 million were collected in the 26th edition of the charity telethon l-Istrina by 8pm.

The 12-hour marathon, which started at noon, is being held at the Kirkop Sports Pavillion.

Held every year on Boxing Day since 1995, L-Istrina raises funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, which uses the money to help people requiring rare or expensive medical treatment to get the care they need.

To donate, one can call on 5190 2030 (€50), 5180 2012 (€25) or SMS 5061 9201 (€11.65). One can also call 7935 9565 to donate through BOV banking or 2126 9565 to make a pledge.