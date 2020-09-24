Jose Mourinho stuck to his promise to pose for a picture with Macedonian journalist Igor Aleksandrovic after a touching exchange during an online press conference.

Freelance reporter Aleksandrovic asked to have his picture taken with the Tottenham Hotspur boss so he could frame it and put it on the grave of his late father, who had idolised Mourinho.

