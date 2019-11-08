Manchester United Supporters' Club Malta, in collaboration with John Gubba, a freelance film producer and director, shall be premiering a 115-minute long documentary film ‘The Religion - 60 Years' of Loyal Support’.

The Religion: 60 Years Of Loyal Support from VSITV on Vimeo.

The film premiere will be held on Saturday November 16 on the screens of Saint James Cavalier in Valletta. On Sunday, November 17 the film will feature at Grand Hotel in Mġarr, Gozo.

This production is compiled from sixty years of footage, filmed during club events, archives of PBS, footage from MTA, private archives, as well from a substantial amount of recordings which have been captured in the last 5 years since John Gubba embarked on this project.

"We are very excited about this. John Gubba has done a fantastic job to produce this documentary film," Joseph Tedesco, president of the Manchester United Supporters Club Malta, said.

"We can’t thank him enough. In 2009, for our 50th anniversary, we published a wonderful book encompassing the history of our Supporters Club at that time. 10 years later, for our 60th we will have our story available online and on DVD.

"The film is available for pre order on Amazon and will be available for viewing as from the coming 27th November. MUSC Malta is very well respected beyond our shores and this is a unique opportunity for us to show the whole world what the Manchester United Religion means to Malta."

The documentary film links the bombing of Old Trafford in 1941, the Second World War bombings over Malta, and the 1958 Munich air-crash.

MUSC Malta was founded one year after the Munich crash, and since then both Manchester United and the supporters’ club have evolved together, with many proud moments to be shared.

The film premiere coincides with the launch of a book titled A tale of two cities: Manchester & Malta’s Grand Harbour. Authored by Prof. Victor Grech, the 200- page hard bound book features images of Manchester and the Grand Harbour and an extended coverage of MUSC Malta 60 Years Anniversary celebrations.

Two former Manchester United Players, Quinton Fortune and Michael Clegg, will be at the book launch which will be held in Portomaso, on Friday, November 15. All proceeds from the book sale will be donated to Beating Hearts Malta.

The former players will attend a Q&A session at the Manchester United Supporters’ Club in Msida, on Saturday, November 16 at 2pm. The public is invited to attend. They will also be present for the film premiere.

More information about these events can be found at www.manutd-malta.com