A Nadur filmmaker is using her art in a last-ditch effort to oppose a massive proposed development that would see a tract of arable land make way for apartments.

Chelsea Muscat was inspired to create a short film capturing Gozo’s natural beauty, which she says is increasingly under siege, after learning of plans to build 71 apartments, 74 garages and a communal pool in Triq il-Qortin in Nadur.

Through the footage, which punctuates Gozo’s natural landscape with ongoing construction projects, Muscat narrates how the face of the island is changing through ongoing development.

“I used to wake up to the sound of birds but now every morning is interrupted by the sounds of construction,” she says.

“This is happening in every town, they ruined Malta’s natural beauty and Gozo is next.”

Muscat visits the arable land at risk, filming farmers tending to the land.

“These are people’s lives, their livelihoods and our culture. This is not just about Nadur and this piece of land, this is about every monstrous proposal that is sure to keep coming our way.”

Muscat puts out a call to action, urging people to go to the Planning Authority and object to the development.

“Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s another beautiful day outside because the sun is shining and the sea is glistening.”

“If you enjoy Gozo’s natural beauty make it your duty to protect it as well or soon it will be gone,” she said.

Flooding still a major concern for residents

Meanwhile, residents who spoke to Times of Malta about their concerns for this proposal highlighted the fact that the area was only partially connected to the grid and that drainage would often overflow and flood into surrounding fields.

Footage taken last December following rainfall shows water flooding out of Triq il- Qortin from two areas, out into Daħlet Qorrot valley, and from the opposite side in the direction of San Blas.

Sewage flowing from a manhole in Triq il-Qortin

Sewage flowing into Daħlet Qorrot valley

“The system is already overstretched with the current residential situation, I cannot imagine what will happen after such a significant increase of people,” one resident said.

NGO Moviment Graffitti has opposed the development on the grounds that it will take up valuable arable land and partially lies outside the development zone. The application has received over 800 objections to date.