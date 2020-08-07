Nani bagged a double to fire Orlando into the final of the "MLS is Back" restart tournament on Thursday with a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United.
Former Manchester United winger Nani pounced twice in six first-half minutes to effectively settle the semi-final at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Florida.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us