Napoli’s players honoured club legend Diego Maradona on Thursday by stepping out onto the pitch wearing his number 10 jersey before their 2-0 Europa League win over Rijeka.
Rijeka did not spoil the tribute with Napoli beating their modest rivals thanks to an own-goal from the visitor’s Italian left-back Armando Anastasio before the break.
The Naples-born player took a touch to a Matteo Politano goal-bound effort, and was credited with the goal.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us