Napoli’s players honoured club legend Diego Maradona on Thursday by stepping out onto the pitch wearing his number 10 jersey before their 2-0 Europa League win over Rijeka.

Rijeka did not spoil the tribute with Napoli beating their modest rivals thanks to an own-goal from the visitor’s Italian left-back Armando Anastasio before the break.

The Naples-born player took a touch to a Matteo Politano goal-bound effort, and was credited with the goal.

