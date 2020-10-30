Argentina legend Diego Maradona put former club Napoli ending their three-decade wait to win the Italian league title on his birthday wish list as he turned 60 on Friday.
Maradona, who led Napoli to their only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, celebrated his birthday in self-isolation to protect himself from the coronavirus pandemic.
