Argentina legend Diego Maradona put former club Napoli ending their three-decade wait to win the Italian league title on his birthday wish list as he turned 60 on Friday.

Maradona, who led Napoli to their only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, celebrated his birthday in self-isolation to protect himself from the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta