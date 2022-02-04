Pedestrians can count themselves lucky after no one was injured when a crane collapsed at a construction site in Victoria on Friday afternoon.

In video footage published on Facebook, the long arm of a pile driver snapped and came tumbling downwards into the street.

The machine looks like it destroyed a boundary wall around the construction site and crashed into the side of a parked car in Triq San Guzepp Labre on the corner with Triq Ninu Cremona.

A video showing the aftermath of the incident published on Facebookl

A police spokesperson confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident that occurred at 3.45pm on Friday.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident, he added.

As Malta’s construction boom has continued to descend upon towns and villages, it's not the first time that residents have found themselves in a near-miss situation in streets caused by heavy machinery.

In 2020, residents of Don Rua street in Sliema were terrified with a thundering noise, after a lifting hook and heavy chain were sent hurtling to the ground when the cables attaching it to a crane snapped.

A crane operator was slightly injured last year when the vehicle he was working on toppled over in Mosta.

The crane came to rest on a building across the road from it, causing slight structural damage.

A tower-crane collapse in St Julians caused panic in 2009 when it crashed into buildings, destroyed water tanks and severed electricity cables, causing a power cut. No one was injured but concerns were raised that the accident had occurred so close to a school.

Correction February 5: A previous version incorrectly described the toppled machine as a crane.