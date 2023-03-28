A woman who shot dead six people including three children at an elementary Nashville school on Monday had planned to attack several different locations, the US city's police chief said.

The suspect left behind a manifesto that "indicates that there was going to be shootings at multiple locations, and the school was one of them," Nashville Chief of Police John Drake told NBC News in an interview, adding that officials also recovered a map of the school which detailed its surveillance and entry points.

The police on Tuesday released images of the woman blasting her way into the school and looking for people to shoot at.

The shooter goes around the school in Nashville.

A former student at the school, the woman carried two assault rifles and a pistol.

Chief of Police John Drake named the suspect as Audrey Hale, 28. She was shot dead by security officers.

The suspect was "prepared for a confrontation with law enforcement," a police chief told reporters following the latest outburst of gun violence in the United States.

US President Joe Biden in remarks soon after the incident again called on Congress to take decisive action to control gun crime.

© Agence France-Presse