Duncan Micallef will be the special guest on the third edition of Sports Talk.

Earlier this month, Micallef was elected as the new president of the Malta Motorsport Federation, replacing Tonio Cini who opted against re-election after 12 years in the seat.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

During the interview with Valhmor Camilleri, Micallef speaks on what pushed him to enter the motorsport administrative scene.

The former FIA drag racing champion also delves into the action plan he wants the federation to embark on during his presidency.

Micallef also speaks about the much-talked-about racetrack project which has been discussed for several years but has yet to be given the green light by the authorities.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the full interview with the new Malta Motorsport Federation president Duncan Micallef which will be broadcast on sportsdesk.com.mt and all our social media platforms on Wednesday.