Robert Abela's new ministerial team is being sworn in during a ceremony at The Palace in Valletta.

The 26 ministers and parliamentary secretaries will form the largest ever Cabinet in Maltese history.

Watch the ceremony live below.

Some of the ministers and parliamentary secretaries made their first comments to the media after their appointments were confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne kept his comments brief: “I will keep doing what I have been doing,” he said.

Edward Zammit Lewis, who has had the justice ministry added to his portfolio, said his priority will be to implement promised reforms within the context of the concerns raised by the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission.

Governance, he said, was key too. It cut across sectors and he wanted to improve Malta’s reputation overseas.

Byron Camilleri, one of the youngest members of Cabinet, a lawyer who has been made Home Affairs Minister, said:"I need to hold meetings with the permanent secretary and get to grips with the task at hand. I haven’t even set foot inside the Home Affairs Ministry yet, decisions will require thought."

Prime Minister Robert Abela and wife Lydia arrive at the swearing-in ceremony (swipe for more photos). Photo%3A Jonathan Borg Ian Borg and family arrives for the swearing-in ceremony. He will retain his position as Infrastructure Minister. Photo%3A Jonathan Borg Chris Fearne faces the media before attending the swearing-in ceremony in Valletta. Photo%3A Jonathan Borg Rosianne Cutajar%2C one of Malta's youngest MPs%2C and new parliamentary secretary for equality and reform. Photo%3A Jonathan Borg Byron Camilleri%2C one of Malta's youngest MPs%2C will be Home Affairs Minister. Photo%3A Jonathan Borg Former Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela will be Minister for Sustainable Development. Photo%3A Jonathan Borg Evarist Bartolo%2C new Foreign Affairs and EU minister%2C arrives for the swearing-in ceremony with his daughter. Photo%3A Jonathan Borg National Heritage%2C Arts and Local Government Minister José Herrera arrives. Photo%3A Jonathan Borg One of the newest ministers%2C Aaron Farrugia%2C who takes on the environment portfolio. Photo%3A Jonathan Borg Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi%2C Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds%2C arrives in Valletta for the swearing-in ceremony. Photo%3A Jonathan Borg Edward Zammit Lewis will be responsible for justice as well as his previous equality portfolio. Photo%3A Jonathan Borg Clint Camilleri%2C Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture%2C Fisheries and Animal Rights. Photo%3A Jonathan Borg.

Another young member of Dr Abela's team, Rosianne Cutajar, who will serve as parliamentary secretary for Equality and Reform said she was honoured with the trust shown in her by the prime minister. Among her priorities, she added, would be addressing the gender pay gap.

Luqa economist Silvio Schembri, who has been assigned a mammoth Economy portfolio that will also include Air Malta, among other things said the appointment was a challenge he was looking forward to working on.



“The prime minister said he would give me a challenge and responsibilities, and I look forward to addressing them,” he said.