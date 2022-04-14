Rebecca Buttigieg and Alicia Bugeja Said were sworn in as parliamentary secretaries on Thursday morning, completing the formation of the Cabinet,

Buttigieg entered parliament by virtue of a casual election in the ninth district, while Alicia Bugeja Said became an MP through the gender-balancing mechanism.

Buttigieg is parliamentary secretary for reforms and equality within the home affairs ministry while Bugeja Said is responsible for fisheries, aquaculture and animal rights within the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights.

The two were sworn in by President George Vella in the presence of the prime minister and the chief justice.