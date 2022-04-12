It was all hugs and cheers at the Naxxar counting hall as the Nationalist Party elected seven new MPs in the casual elections, a month after its electoral drubbing.

Former Labour Rabat mayor Charles Azzopardi, who switched political allegiance, was ecstatic as he was hailed his elected to parliament as a Nationalist MP, putting it down to determination.

"I want to be an instrument of change," he said.

He said he was determined to work within the PN parliamentary group to ensure that the present government did not continue to bulldoze everyone.

He said his election, in a way, wrote a new chapter for the PN, since he had served as Labour mayor, but the real protagonists were those who elected him.

Charles Azzopardi speaking at Naxxar.

New candidate and now MP Rebekah Cilia said the election was the very beginning. She hoped it would be hard work rewarded by the results the PN wants.

Rebekah Cilia.

Graham Bencini, a president of the PN's administrative council said the election meant he was shouldering responsibility, while it was also a privilege.

He promised he would repay the confidence shown in him with hard, honest work. He also thanked party leader Bernard Grech for his confidence in him.

Graham Bencini.