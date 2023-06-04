Malta’s Green Party could be rebranded under a new name and a new look following next year’s European elections, the newly elected leader said.

ADPD – Alternattiva Demokratika and Partit Demokratiku – merged in 2020 and underwent a transitional period to establish their identity. Now that the transitional period is over, it is time to start thinking about rebranding ADPD, the party’s new leader, Sandra Gauci told Times of Malta in an interview.

“After the MEP elections, I hope to rebrand the party, even change the name and give it a bit of a boost image-wise,” Gauci told Times of Malta.

Giulia Magri Interview with Sandra Gauci. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The 44-year-old leader, a teacher of Italian, is relatively new to the political scene and was only elected to lead the Green Party last week, but she is determined to make waves in a party which has failed to elect any MPs since it fielded its first candidates in 1992.

“I don’t think we would have enough time to rebrand it in just a year, but the plans are in the pipeline. We have evolved from our merger,” she continued. “It’s like we had a baby, and that baby needs a name. It’s up to me and my team to come up with something catchy that reflects the change.”

The new look of the party will still reflect its green, liberal and socialist principles while focusing on being the voice of those who have been put aside.

“I feel we need to work more on civil rights, especially on women’s rights. I have always been strong on women’s rights.”

If I managed to influence my own staunch Labour family, it might reflect on all the other people I have yet to meet - ADPD leader Sandra Gauci

Gauci joined PD (Partit Demokratiku) weeks before it merged with AD in 2020.

Describing herself as a “rebel by definition”, Gauci’s feisty and quirky character and her no-holds-barred videos on social media have gained the public’s attention.

Whether this will translate into a boost of popularity for her party – ADPD obtained 4,747 first-count votes in last year’s general election, roughly 1.6% of the national vote – remains to be seen.

While the party had doubled its votes since the 2013 elections, Gauci admits she has a lot of work to do to gain voters’ confidence.

In the past, the party faced internal struggles, with some members doubting if the Green Party should continue to exist.

“That is when Carmel (Cacopardo) developed a structure of stability in the party, and that showed in the number of votes we received,” she said.

Despite the increase in the party’s votes, during last year’s general election, over 60,000 people preferred to throw away their vote than give their preference for ADPD.

“We need to face the music, perhaps we did not work enough,” she said, when asked for her analysis.

The next step is to gain the trust of the people.

“I need more people in the party, I need to work hard, be consistent with my views and be on the ground with people,” she said.

“I want people to get to know me, know my party and what we stand for. I need to gain people’s trust. This is something we lacked in the past and now is the time to be more present.”

The party will hold meetings with people in different localities and try to enrol more election candidates. Currently, ADPD has five candidates standing for local council elections and Gauci plans to double that number.

‘Rebels and a bit crazy’

Sandra Gauci and Mina Jack Tolu are focusing on gaining the trust of youths. Photo: Sandra Gauci/Facebook

Reflecting at the history of the party, Gauci said she is aware that it has lost a number of valid members – from Michael Briguglio to Harry Vassallo to Timothy Alden to Arnold Cassola – along the way, and admitted it is a “big challenge” to retain talent.

Members can feel demotivated when they do not see positive results.

“I need to work on giving our people hope, that yes, we can make inroads and we are not here to be just different, but we are here to make our voices heard.”

“We are not just ADPD, the small party. Small and Sandra don’t go together.”

I’m a rebel by definition, even though people know me as a quiet and shy person - ADPD leader Sandra Gauci

She said party officials Mina Jack Tolu and Mario Mallia are working to strengthen the party’s youth section, so as to gain traction among students and young voters.

“We have around 17 new young members, and I see a future for this party. With the help of Mina and Mario, we will flourish the youth wing, and work to have a younger generation – a generation with the environment at heart – working with us.”

With the right people, who are “rebels and a bit crazy”, they can work hard and receive results.

Last year, Gauci announced she will be running for the MEP elections, but will she now step down from the elections to focus on the party?

“I would like to cross that bridge when I’m at it. Right now, all I’m focusing on is the party.”

Pressed whether she will remain as an MEP candidate, she said she is aware of the difficulties she faces but will continue to work hard for the party.

“I am doing my best for the party and giving my all. We will then see when the MEP elections take place. But my main focus is the party.”

Nevertheless, she expects ADPD to achieve positive results in next year’s European elections.

Gauci is upset at the fact there are no ADPD representatives on local councils and said the party plans to hold meetings with NGOs to create a “bridge” bet­ween them and to work together on a credible manifesto.

“Just because we are green doesn’t mean environmentalists will vote for us. That would be too easy,” she said.

Staunch Labour family background

Gauci recalls the moment she began her journey into politics.

“I had enough of politicians making fun of us,” she said, adding that it was time for someone to make fun of them instead. And that is how her weekly social media satire show ‘ABS news’ was born.

“I’m a rebel my definition, I was always like that, even though people know me as a quiet and shy person.”

She recalls how members of her family – all staunch Labour Party supporters, some even canvassers for ministers – were not too happy about her joining the Green Party.

“I was breaking away from family tradition,” she said. “At the beginning, I fell out with some members, but fast forward to today, my aunties call me telling me ‘Sandra, you were right’, and that makes me happy. It means that if I managed to influence my own staunch Labour family, it might reflect on all the other people I have yet to meet and inspire.”

From the moment she began working with ADPD, she knew she wanted to lead the party.

“I worked hard for this, and I managed to convince all the people in my party who are all right behind me,” she said, admitting however, that some party members had doubts due to her lack of political experience.

Sandra Gauci’s take on:

Main political priorities

The ADPD leader lists fighting corruption, the environment and traffic management as her priorities.

“Corruption is keeping the country at a standstill and needs to be addressed immediately,” she said.

Alarmed by the number of traffic accidents, Gauci called for a need to strengthen public transport, the introduction of smaller and more frequent buses and alternative ways of transport, such as walking, e-scooters and bicycles.

Robert Abela and Bernard Grech

Gauci thinks the prime minister and the opposition leader are not credible enough.

“Robert Abela acts like he is detached from the country. He speaks about a country I cannot recognise,” she said, criticising him for choosing to lead a “certain group of people”, and not the common good.

“He is all about construction, and development. He is detached from everyone else. That hurts me.”

On the other hand, she deems Grech as too conservative, uninspirational and shorn of leadership qualities.

Abortion

Gauci said the party stands by decriminalising abortion.

“Women who get an abortion are not criminals, and we stand by it.”

The third woman in Maltese history to lead a party

Gauci said Maltese politics is a “male-dominated world”, which is very off-putting for women.

“It’s as if politics is a male thing, and not for women to engage with,” she said, adding that most reactions to comments on her video are from men correcting her.

“I want to change this; I want to be a role model for women to show them that they can do it.

“I would like to bring discussion and respect back to politics. We lost politicians who are role models. Let’s bring that back.”