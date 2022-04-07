Labour’s newly-elected MPs were all smiles in the counting hall on Thursday saying they are eager to get to work while pledging to remain "close to the people".

The PL elected six new faces to the House in a casual election to fill seats vacated by MPs elected from two separate constituencies.

Incumbent MPs Rosianne Cutajar and Glenn Bedingfield were also elected, while Randolph Debattista, the party’s CEO, was installed by co-option.

Cutajar left the counting hall soon after the casual election but in a post on Facebook thanked those who supported her and those who "never doubted her”.

Cutajar had been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms when Robert Abela became prime minister in 2020 but was forced to resign a year later after an investigation by the Standards Commissioner found her in breach of ethics when she brokered the sale of a property in Mdina.

She denied pocketing any money.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Buttigieg told Times of Malta she was excited to represent the party in parliament for the first time where she will work hand-in-hand with Abela to turn Labour’s 1,000 electoral pledges into 1,000 measures.

She is widely touted for a junior minister position.

Omar Farrugia said he will remain close to the people as he was during his mayorship of Mqabba.

He said he was looking forward to being there for his constituents as a member of parliament.

This was the same message shared by Romilda Baldacchino Zarb who pledged to remain close to the people who elected her into parliament for the first time.

She was elected to the seat vacated by Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli.

Thursday’s casual elections saw the end of the parliamentary career for former MPs Olivier Scicluna, Jean Claude Micallef, and veterans Joe Mizzi and Tony Agius Decelis, who are now officially out of parliament after failing to get elected.

Micallef lost the seat to Ray Abela by just 19 votes.

Taking to Facebook, Scicluna thanked those who supported him throughout his political journey which he said had now come to an end.

This was the first casual election to be held electronically and the entire was process was done within 45 minutes as candidates and some of their supporters gather around screens at the counting hall in Naxxar.

Full list of candidates:

Second Electoral District (seat ceded by Clyde Caruana)

Bedingfield Glenn, Cassar Delia Edward, Grech James, Grech Mark, Mizzi Joseph, Scicluna Oliver and Spiteri Grech Amanda

Third Electoral District (seat ceded by Owen Bonnici)

Abela Raymond, Bugeja Said Alicia Maree Beth Sephora, Cassar Delia Edward, Demicoli Audrey, Grech James, Micallef Jean Claude and Mizzi Joseph

Fourth Electoral District (seat ceded by Christopher Fearne)

Bedingfield Glenn, Conti Herbert, De Giovanni Katya, Scicluna Oliver and Spiteri Grech Amanda

Fifth Electoral District (seat ceded by Robert Abela)

Cutajar Gianluca, Farrugia Omar, Micallef Jean Claude and Sammut Joseph Mario

Sixth Electoral District (seat ceded by Ian Borg)

Agius Galea Malcolm Paul, Apap Meli Sean, Borg Fiona, Cutajar Joseph, Cutajar Rosianne, De Giovanni Katya and Farrugia Omar

Seventh Electoral District (seat ceded by Saviour k/a Silvio Schembri)

Agius Galea Malcolm Paul, Bugeja Said Alicia Maree Beth Sephora, Cachia Naomi and Grima Chris

Ninth Electoral District (seat ceded by Michael Falzon)

Buttigieg Rebecca

Ninth Electoral District (seat ceded by Clifton Grima)

Buttigieg Rebecca (Randolph Debattista co-opted)

Eleventh Electoral District (seat ceded by Miriam Dalli)

Agius Decelis Anthony and Baldacchino Zarb Romilda.