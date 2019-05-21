News anchors at a local TV station in southern California had their live broadcast interrupted by an earthquake on Friday.



CBS LA anchors Juan Fernandez and Sara Donchey were in the studio and live on air when a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit as Californians celebrated July 4.



As Fernandez looked around the studio in concern, Donchey turned to him and said “I think we need to get under the desk”.

The earthquake was felt across most of southern California and caused gas leaks, damaged roads and left thousands without power in some towns.

It was the second big quake of the day.



Video of the CBS news anchors taking cover beneath their desk was shared by thousands online. But it is not the first time an earthquake has interrupted TV news broadcasts in Los Angeles.



In 2014, two news anchors at KTLA 5 were even faster to duck the moment they felt a shake, before getting back to their desks and continuing the broadcast following the jolt.

Even further back in 1987, news anchor Kent Shocknek took cover under his desk as he was broadcasting live when an earthquake struck.

Shocknek's concerned reaction - and cool demeanour in continuing the broadcast seconds later once the jolt had passed - helped cement his reputation as a news anchor, and he would go on to become one of the longest-serving news anchors in LA history.