Norway coach Lars Lagerback has warned his players that they cannot afford any slip ups against Malta tonight if they are to keep alive their hopes of securing qualification for the Euro 2020 finals.

The Scandinavians are currently trailing behind in Group F after a rather disappointing start to their qualifying campaign with just one win two draws and one defeat to show after their opening four outings.

Norway have five points in the bag but are currently seven adrift group leaders Spain and trail Sweden and Romania by just two points.

Victory against Malta is imperative for the Norwegian coach who said that it’s up to the players to make sure they complete the task.

“You always have to respect your opponents but when you play Malta our only goal has to be to pick up all three points,” the former Sweden and Iceland national team coach told a news conference yesterday.

“We are playing on home soil and we expect to control the game more and have a high percentage of possession and hopefully we can make that count and get the required goals that will give us what would be three very important points.”

Norway head into the match against Malta with a very impressive record as the Nordics have won each of the last six meetings between the two countries, scoring 17 goals and conceding just one.

But Lagerback has enough experience not to underestimate Malta.

“I’m expecting Malta to be very compact and try to be very aggressive,” he said.

“All will depend on how Malta will approach the match, whether they will defend deeply or they will try and have a go at us with swift counter attacks. We need to be very focused and nowadays there are no easy matches on the international scene.

“We have dropped four very precious points on home soil against Romania and Sweden when conceding late goals and that put us in a very difficult situation. We need to make sure that we kill off the match as quickly as possible as if we drop any points against Malta we are out of the race.”

It has been several years since Norway has reached a major final in fact their last appearance in a major competition was Euro 2000.

Lagerback said that the team has shown good progress in the last two years and is hopeful it will not be long before they end their wait of participating in a major competition.

“After 2017, which was a very disappointing year for us, things seem to be improving,” he said.

“In 2018 the team performed very well, while this year we have also performed very well and have only lost two matches so far so it seems we are heading to the right direction.

“We have some young players coming through and we are slowly building a competitive team. I believe that everything is in place for Norway to reach a major competition shortly, hopefully that will be Euro 2020.”

On his part, Omar Elabdellaoui, Norway’s skipper, is expecting a dogged performance from Malta but said that the team had just one goal in mind – to try and win the match.

“I have no doubt that Malta will be very tight at the back and will be very aggressive so we have a job in our hands to try and break them down,” the Olympiakos midfielder said.

“We anticipate that we will be able to see more off the ball and we need to make sure that we profit from that situation and ensure we take the perfect result ahead of Sunday’s showdown against Sweden.”

Elabdellaoui is heading into the match in high spirits having played a key role in helping his club Olympiakos reaching the Champions League group stages and he hopes he can take his positive form to the national team.

“I’m feeling great at the moment,” Elabdellaoui, who has 38 caps for Norway, said.

“The season couldn’t have started on a better note for me at club level after I managed to reach the group stages of the Champions League with Olympiakos and my form has been very good. Hopefully, I can help the national team to pick up six points from the upcoming to qualifiers against Malta and Sweden to boost our chances of reaching Euro 2020.”