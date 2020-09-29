The only head-to-head debate between Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech is taking place now.

The hour-long debate, taking place four days before the Nationalist Party's new leader is elected, is being hosted by Times of Malta's assistant editor Matthew Xuereb and can be watched live here.

A previous plan to host a debate, moderated by TVM journalist Ruth Amaira, ended up in a spat between the two contenders.

Times of Malta has insisted on an element of cross-debate during the discussion and the electoral commission agreed but warned contenders the debate will be stopped if it degenerates.